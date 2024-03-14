‘How did I get other people’s stuff?’: Customer upset with storage company

CHARLOTTE — Heather Randolph rented a container with 1-800-PACK-RAT. She says the company stored it for her for about a year and, when she opened it, some of her belongings weren’t there.

She said she ended up with items from another family, including decorations and school items with personal information.

“My kids are 15 and 13. And I looked through one of the totes and it’s someone’s child that goes to Paw Creek Elementary School,” she said. “How did I get other people’s stuff?”

So she filed a claim with 1-800-PACK-RAT and a police report, saying she was missing a video gaming system, 65-inch television, and other items.

“Me and my kids ... go, ‘Mom, when are we going to get our stuff back? Are they going to pay us?’ And how .... it does cost money now. I don’t have that extra money at this time,” she said.

The business told Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke it feels it’s done everything to provide a good experience. But it denied Randolph’s claim, saying there wasn’t enough evidence any of her items disappeared while in the company’s possession. It also said no worker ever went into her unit.

Your homeowners or renters insurance should have something called “off premises” coverage. It covers a certain amount of your belongings housed elsewhere, but only personal, not business ones.

Storage companies typically offer additional coverage of their own if you want. 1-800-PACK-RAT is one of those companies; learn more here.

