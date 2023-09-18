Local

How Hayden Hurst got Bryce Young’s first TD ball back

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — The stage is set for Monday Night Football in Charlotte.

The Carolina Panthers will be playing their first home game of the season against division rivals, the New Orleans Saints.

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young had his moment two Sundays ago when he threw his first NFL touchdown during the preseason in Atlanta.

Tight end Hayden Hurst caught the pass putting six points on the scoreboard.

“I completely forgot. (I) launched (the ball) into the seats,” Hurst said about throwing the ball into the hands of fans from the opposing team.

