How Hayden Hurst got Bryce Young’s first TD ball back

CHARLOTTE — The stage is set for Monday Night Football in Charlotte.

The Carolina Panthers will be playing their first home game of the season against division rivals, the New Orleans Saints.

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young had his moment two Sundays ago when he threw his first NFL touchdown during the preseason in Atlanta.

The Panthers are playing on TV64 tonight.



Over the air: Scan for channels and tune to Channel 64

Spectrum: Channels 10 & 1230

AT&T Uverse: Channels 64 & 1064

DIRECTV: Channel 64

Comporium: Channels 110 & 1110

Tight end Hayden Hurst caught the pass putting six points on the scoreboard.

“I completely forgot. (I) launched (the ball) into the seats,” Hurst said about throwing the ball into the hands of fans from the opposing team.

In the video at the top of this webpage, Hurst talks about the assist he got from Atlanta Falcons fans to get the ball back.

