How to watch Panthers-Saints game on Channel 9 and TV64

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers make their home stadium debut on Monday, Sept. 18, against the New Orleans Saints, and you don’t need an ESPN subscription to watch the game if you’re in the Charlotte area.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Monday on TV64. Here’s how to find TV64, depending on your provider:

Over the air: Scan for channels and tune to Channel 64

Spectrum: Channels 10 & 1230

AT&T Uverse: Channels 64 & 1064

DIRECTV: Channel 64

Comporium: Channels 110 & 1110

The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Cleveland Browns later that same evening. Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 8:15 p.m., and that game will be broadcast on Channel 9.

