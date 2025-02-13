How to keep streaming without busting your budget

CHARLOTTE — Maybe you’ve noticed – it’s getting more expensive to watch movies and your favorite shows on streaming.

But it doesn’t have to cost you more.

“Every streaming service right now is pushing rates up,” Consumer adviser Clark Howard says.

Amazon Prime, Disney+, Hulu, and Netflix have all increased their prices recently and continued to add new users.

“That’s a green light to all the streaming services to keep raising prices until they hit that point where somebody says enough,” Howard says.

In the video above, Howard weighs in on how to keep watching without busting your budget.

