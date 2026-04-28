Chesterfield County deputy fired, arrested in SLED dog‑fighting investigation

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, N.C. — A Chesterfield County deputy has been fired and taken into custody as part of a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigation into alleged dog fighting.

In the early morning hours of April 28, SLED notified the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office about an active investigation involving Deputy Shane Gaskins.

Agents later executed a search warrant at Gaskins’ home, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Following his arrest, Gaskins was immediately terminated from his position with the sheriff’s office.

SLED has not yet announced formal charges, and the investigation remains active. Officials say all questions and inquiries should be directed to SLED as they continue their work.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said it holds all deputies to the highest professional and ethical standards and will continue cooperating fully with SLED throughout the investigation.

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