How residents are honoring fallen officers to kick of National Police Week

CHARLOTTE — Several Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers, civilians, and supporters gathered at CMPD Headquarters in Uptown to start a 500 mile bike ride from Charlotte to Washington, D.C.

Organizers say each mile is a tribute to fallen law enforcement officers.

“Charlotte’s finest legacy started out as a tragedy,” one speaker said at the event. “But as you can see, this is where we’ve grown. These are the things we get to do. We get to not only represent the Clark and Shelton family, but those we’ve lost along the way since 2007.”

The ride is the first of many events to kick off National Police Week.

CMPD says riders will represent their agencies at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Candlelight Vigil on Wednesday.

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