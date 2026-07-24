How storm deductibles can change your coverage costs in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE — Ron Thompson said the neighbor’s tree fell in his south Charlotte yard. “My wife was here out back on the screened-in porch,” he told Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke.

She was ok and so was their 1980 Corvette. Thompson said the car had been parked where the tree landed, but he just happened to move it right before. “It would have crushed the car. I mean, just crushed it,” he said.

Thompson said he priced out the cleanup at $8,400 but learned he’d have to foot most of it for two reasons.

One, he said his insurance, Nationwide, wouldn’t cover certain things like debris removal.

Two, the reason that really caught him off-guard involved his deductible. Most of us expect a flat rate.

But you may not realize some policies have another deductible, one for wind, hail, or named storms, and that could be as much as 5% of your home’s value, so usually much higher than the flat rate.

“So it went from a $1,000 deductible to a $4,000 deductible,” he said.

According to multiple insurance sources, about 20 states have these deductibles. And, yes, both Carolinas are on the list.

Thompson said to check your deductible. “I have told everybody and anybody I know: look at your policies,” he said.

Nationwide emailed Action 9 that they don’t comment on individual claims.

You may be wondering why Thompson’s neighbor doesn’t have to pay. Well, it’s not about whose tree it is. It’s about where the tree lands. That said, if your neighbor knew or should have known the tree was likely to fall, your insurance may go after them.

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