Man arrested in Monroe after 11.5 pounds of fentanyl seized

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A joint investigation by the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives led to the seizure of 11.5 pounds of fentanyl that authorities say was destined for Monroe.

Investigators received information that Daniel Farfan was transporting a large quantity of narcotics from Los Angeles through Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Detectives tracked the shipment to Monroe, where they located Farfan and seized the fentanyl before it could be distributed.

Farfan was arrested and booked into the Union County Detention Center. He is charged with two counts of Trafficking Opium or Heroin and Felony Maintaining a Dwelling for the Use, Storage, or Sale of a Controlled Substance. His bond was set at $1 million secured.

Sheriff Eddie Cathey praised the work of the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and ATF, calling the seizure “a significant accomplishment” in protecting Union County residents from deadly drugs and holding traffickers accountable.

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