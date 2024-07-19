How widespread technology outage could impact Charlotte Douglas Airport

CHARLOTTE — CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity firm that multiple industries use, is down around the world.

Some of the largest airlines in America were stuck on the ground Friday morning because of this.

Of course, this could impact Charlotte Douglas Airport.

So far, we have seen more than 30 delays and more than 60 canceled flights at the airport, according to FlightAware.

American Airlines runs 6,700 flights every day, 700 of which come through Charlotte.

Channel 9 reached out to American Airlines regarding the outage. The airline stated that:

“Earlier this morning, a technical issue with a vendor impacted multiple carriers, including American. As of 5 a.m. ET, we have been able to safely re-establish our operation. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”

United Airlines also released a statement regarding the outage, saying:

“A third-party software outage is impacting computer systems worldwide, including at United. While we work to restore those systems, we are holding all aircraft at their departure airports. Flights already airborne are continuing to their destinations.”

Channel 9 spoke with passengers about the outage as they waited for an update on the status of their flights.

“I don’t understand. They should give people some notice or something and stop letting people come pile up in here,” one passenger said.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

