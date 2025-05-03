Dilworth fire that led to explosion set intentionally, CFD says

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department responded to multiple 911 calls concerning the sound of an explosion on Friday morning.

The residence at the 1600 block of Lombardy Circle in Dilworth was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived around 6:20 a.m., officials said.

Firefighters could not conduct a primary search of the residence due to structural damage, and a second alarm was requested for more resources shortly after 6:30 a.m.

The Charlotte Hazardous Materials Team responded to secure leaking gas lines.

The Charlotte Investigation Task Force determined that the fire was set intentionally.

“This fire put lives at risk—both the public and our firefighters. Intentionally set fires threaten entire neighborhoods and endanger those sworn to protect them,” said Charlotte Fire Chief Reginald Johnson.

Officials said crews worked through dangerous conditions, including structural instability and active fire.

The home was not occupied at the time of the explosion. Two people sustained injuries, one firefighter and one civilian, officials said. Damages were estimated to cost about $445,000.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 704-334-1600.

No additional details have been made available.

Dilworth home explosion leaves mountain of rubble

