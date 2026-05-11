Hudson man arrested for impersonating police during road rage incidents in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. — Monroe Police arrested a driver Thursday after receiving multiple reports of a man impersonating law enforcement during road rage incidents.

Police say 58-year-old Sean Alexander, of Hudson, was arrested and charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer, altering evidence and a window tint violation.

Sean Alexander

According to the department, witnesses reported Alexander was driving recklessly and displaying blue lights, leading other drivers to believe he was a legitimate officer. When a traffic officer spotted his car and pulled him over, the officer said he began to unplug lights and manipulate wiring connected to a light bar inside the car.

Police say Alexander was processed into the Union County Detention Center and has since been released.

The Monroe Police Department also urged the public to trust their instincts if something feels suspicious during a traffic stop. They say while some law enforcement vehicles may be unmarked, use caution by slowing down and pulling into a well-lit public area, calling 911 to verify the legitimacy of the officer and looking for official department equipment and markings. They also say not to flee or drive recklessly. Just communicate with dispatch until you find a safe location.

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