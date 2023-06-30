Human remains found in barrel floating in lake near NC-SC border

MACEDONIA, S.C. — Deputies are investigating after human remains were found inside a barrel floating along a South Carolina lake.

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office got called to the shores of Lake Thicketty when deputies found the barrel Thursday afternoon.

Lake Thicketty is roughly 60 miles southwest of Charlotte.

According to a statement from the coroner’s office on Friday, deputies found the barrel near the shore and found human remains inside. The body appears to have been in the container for “a number of days.”

The coroner’s office said in a statement that investigators confirmed the victim died in Spartanburg County. The victim’s identity wasn’t released.

Spartanburg County deputies are still investigating the case.

