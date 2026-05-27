Huntersville Police charge juvenile after stolen vehicle pursuit ends in crash

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville Police arrested a minor after a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle ended in a crash on Memorial Day.

Police say the juvenile suspect faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

The incident began when a Flock camera alerted officers to a stolen vehicle around 5 p.m.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped away, evading stop sticks before overcorrecting. The vehicle then hit an embankment and struck another uninvolved vehicle head-on along Sample Road. Police say the suspect fled on foot after the crash but was soon taken into custody with the help of a K-9.

Huntersville Sample Road stolen vehicle crash

The juvenile was charged with felony fleeing to elude, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, felony hit and run and felony possession of marijuana. He also faces charges of resist delay and obstruct, carrying a concealed gun and possession of a firearm by a minor, among others.

©2026 Cox Media Group