Human remains found in Western North Carolina duplex

CLYDE, N.C. — A maintenance worker smelled something foul, and the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office connected it to human remains found in a duplex in Clyde, North Carolina.

According to the county, deputies responded to James Street on Friday around 12:45 p.m. after a maintenance worker reported a foul smell and found what looked to be human remains in the residence on James Street.

After obtaining a search warrant, investigators confirmed they found human remains in the duplex.

An identification hasn’t been released yet.

Details are limited as the investigation has just begun.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH: Human remains discovered in yard of Lowell home)

Human remains discovered in yard of Lowell home

©2024 Cox Media Group