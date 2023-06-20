Hundreds of flights delayed, dozens canceled at Charlotte Douglas Airport

CHARLOTTE — At 8:30 p.m., 509 flights have been delayed and 58 were canceled Monday afternoon at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, according to FlightAware.com.

It is unclear what is causing the delays.

However, there was a weather system that brought some storms to the area earlier in the day before those cancellations and delays were reported.

We are asking what caused this and how much longer passengers will be impacted.

This is a developing story, check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Charlotte-Douglas Airport takes top 10 spot on busiest airports list

Charlotte-Douglas Airport takes top 10 spot on busiest airports list

©2023 Cox Media Group