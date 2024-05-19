2 arrested after stealing lumber in Lincolnton, deputies say

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Trail camera photos helped identified suspect involved in theft of lumber in Lincolnton.

It happened on Thursday after deputies got a call from the owner of the construction company that a white truck was stealing lumber from the home under construction on Null Road.

After a search warrant was obtained, officers found 110 pieces of lumber stolen, coming in at a value of $1,500.

William Christopher Goins, 48, was charged with felony larceny. Kimberly Bivens, 49, Road was charged with felony larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia, a release said.

Bivens was given a $5,500 bond, while Goins was not given a bond.

