Hundreds in south Charlotte vote in Colombian presidential election runoff

CHARLOTTE — Hundreds of people were spotted at a south Charlotte building Sunday morning to take part in Colombia’s presidential runoff.

Colombian citizens who live in the U.S. and are eligible to vote were able to cast their ballot in the presidential election at a new polling center off Nations Ford Road.

The previous round of Colombia’s presidential election invited people to the Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy headquarters on May 31. According to Enlace Latino NC, organizers found the new polling site to prepare for the larger turnout.

Channel 9 went to the polling location and saw hundreds in line, along with street vendors nearby. Many of the side streets were packed with cars.

Voters are choosing between Abelardo de la Espriella, a businessman and lawyer, and Iván Cepeda, a lawmaker and heir to the political movement of outgoing President Gustavo Petro.

According to Enlace Latino NC, there are about 8,000 Colombians registered to vote in Charlotte.

The polling center is open until 4 p.m. Sunday at 9233 Nations Ford Road.

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