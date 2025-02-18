Huntersville commissioners to discuss non-discrimination ordinance

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Huntersville Town Commission is expected to discuss a non-discrimination ordinance Tuesday night.

Since late 2020, North Carolina municipalities have been allowed to pass non-discrimination ordinances after the law that repealed House Bill 2 briefly banned them.

Charlotte and Mecklenburg County passed ordinances with LGBTQ+ protections in 2021.

No further details on the proposed Huntersville ordinance have been released.

