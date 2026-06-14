Charlotte family demands justice after suspect’s plea deal

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte family says they feel deeply let down by the criminal justice system after learning that one of the suspects accused in their son’s killing was offered a plea deal.

Lia Bannon’s son, Fate Bannon, worked at the Jack in the Box on Hoskins Road. In March 2024, he was shot and killed during a robbery.

“My sweet boy will never see 18. My sweet boy will never see 19,” Bannon said.

Police arrested 16‑year‑old Shaheim Robinson and 28‑year‑old Marcus Dahn, charging both with first‑degree murder.

But in February, Robinson accepted a plea deal. Prosecutors dismissed the murder charge, and he pleaded guilty to robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy.

Bannon said she prayed with her son the morning he died.“We pray every day, and that’s what we did that morning,” she said. “He said he would talk to me when he gets off. That never took place.”

Now she fears Dahn may receive a similar deal, despite what she describes as his lengthy criminal record.

“So the system already failed us when he was out here. Is the system about to fail us again?” she said. “They are fighting for him to be out. You tell me what is justice?”

Dahn has filed a motion to dismiss his charges. One of the suspects wore a ski mask during the robbery, and in his filing, Dahn argues:

“There is no reasonable trier of fact that could conclude that I am guilty beyond a reasonable doubt because I did not commit the crime.”

Bannon said the possibility of another reduced charge leaves her feeling unsafe.

“No, there is no safety because we are letting people who are committing this kind of evil crime … you are fighting to let them out. How can we be safe?” she said.

Robinson, the teen suspect, was sentenced to five to seven years in prison. Dahn has a court hearing scheduled for July.

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