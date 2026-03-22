Huntersville firefighters warn residents of fires in dry conditions

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Huntersville Fire Department is warning its residents that conditions are dry, meaning the area may be seeing more outdoor fires.

Officials said firefighters have responded to multiple outdoor fires over the last several days.

A large fire broke out Sunday morning on Elmira Avenue in the Bryton area, crews said — the culprit: a firework.

>>>Keep an eye on weather changes with Channel 9

FORECAST: Near record warmth today; cooler, more seasonal conditions midweek

FORECAST: Near record warmth today; cooler, more seasonal conditions midweek

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