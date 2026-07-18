CMPD launches probe after officer allegedly pushes cyclist from bike

CHARLOTTE — An officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has been arrested and charged with assault after investigators say he allegedly pushed a person off a bicycle during an early morning encounter in uptown Charlotte.

Officer Malcolm Joseph is charged with simple assault following an incident that happened shortly after 2 a.m. on Friday.

Investigators said Officer Joseph allegedly pushed an individual who was riding a bicycle, causing the person to fall to the ground and suffer minor injuries.

CMPD’s Criminal Investigations Bureau launched an investigation into the incident. After Officer Joseph voluntarily met with detectives, investigators obtained a warrant charging him with simple assault.

Police said Joseph later turned himself in to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

CMPD’s Internal Affairs Division is also conducting a separate administrative investigation. Joseph has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of that investigation.

Department records show Joseph joined the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Sept. 3, 2024, and is assigned to the Central Division.

In a statement, CMPD Chief Estella Patterson emphasized the department’s commitment to accountability.

“No one is above the law, especially those of us entrusted to uphold it,” Patterson said. “The alleged actions of this individual are troubling and do not reflect the values of our organization. CMPD is committed to building community trust through transparency and accountability.”

©2026 Cox Media Group