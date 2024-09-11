Huntington Bank plots major expansion in Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE — Huntington National Bank is adding a retail presence and growing its workforce across the Carolinas and Charlotte region.

The Columbus, Ohio-based bank said it plans to add about 55 branches across the Carolinas by 2029. It anticipates hiring more than 350 employees across multiple segments by that same year.

The first locations are expected to open in Charlotte; Raleigh; Winston-Salem; and Charleston, Columbia, and Greenville, South Carolina. The bank is also bolstering its branch presence in Denver, Minneapolis and Chicago.

Continue reading on CBJ’s website here.





©2024 Cox Media Group