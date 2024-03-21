Wells Fargo to close to more local bank branches

CHARLOTTE — Wells Fargo & Co. plans to close two more branches in the Charlotte region, according to recent filings with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

The branches are located at 704 N. Cannon Blvd. in Kannapolis and 1500 Westinghouse Blvd. in Charlotte. They are both set to close on June 12, a Wells Fargo spokesperson told CBJ.

San Francisco-based Wells Fargo has previously said that while branches remain important, customers are increasingly turning to digital banking tools.

