Hurricane Erin leaving parts of North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA — Hurricane Erin has moved away from the North Carolina coast and the Outer Banks, leaving behind significant impacts.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami reported Friday evening that Erin had weakened to a Post-Tropical Cyclone. Despite remaining offshore, Erin’s massive size caused flooding and overwash on the Outer Banks, particularly affecting the area from Wednesday night into Thursday.

The storm’s effects have led to the indefinite closure of NC Highway 12, WTVD reports.

VIDEO: Hurricane Erin still stirring up dangerous waves as it moves away from East Coast

