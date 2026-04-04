FORECAST: Rain showers off and on Easter Day

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Our nice weather continues this afternoon before a weak frontal system moves over the region for our Easter Sunday.
- This could bring some rain showers for the first half of the day but there will still be many dry periods throughout the day.
- Once this system departs on Monday, we’ll see temperatures drop back into the 60s and 70s next week with dry conditions continuing.
- Our drought continues to worsen across the Carolinas.
> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
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- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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