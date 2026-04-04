FORECAST: Rain showers off and on Easter Day

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Our nice weather continues this afternoon before a weak frontal system moves over the region for our Easter Sunday.

This could bring some rain showers for the first half of the day but there will still be many dry periods throughout the day.

Once this system departs on Monday, we’ll see temperatures drop back into the 60s and 70s next week with dry conditions continuing.

Our drought continues to worsen across the Carolinas.

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