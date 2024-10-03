Hurricane Helene’s death toll reaches 200 after Georgia, NC report more fatalities

NORTH CAROLINA — Hurricane Helene’s death toll reached 200 after Georgia and North Carolina reported more fatalities. It’s the deadliest hurricane to hit the mainland United States since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

The storm made landfall a week ago and still more than 1 million customers are without power.

On Thursday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will be in Boone to survey storm damage.

President Joe Biden toured the damage in both Carolinas on Wednesday. During his visit, he announced 1,000 active duty troops are being deployed to help with the recovery.

Biden also said the government will cover all costs for emergency recovery work for six months.

FEMA is also offering free, temporary housing to flood victims.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

