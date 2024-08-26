Husband furthers wife’s legacy by helping others through addiction recovery

CRAMERTON, N.C. — This week marks nine years since a Cramerton mother died in a crash. To further her legacy, her husband is taking steps to help people recover from addiction.

Cornell Thomas said he and his ex-wife, Samantha Thomas, started a new life after beating an addiction to drugs. Then, she was killed in that crash on Aug. 24, 2015. She was pregnant when she died.

Samantha and Cornell Thomas This week marks nine years since a Cramerton mother died in a crash. To further her legacy, her husband is taking steps to help people recover from addiction.

Since then, Thomas has built five recovery homes. He calls it a triumph over tragedy.

The homes serve as safe places for people recovering from substance abuse. Thomas plans to build five more in a lot on Peach Orchard Road in Cramerton, making it a community of people getting help and supporting each other. There will be six single-family homes to help people get back on their feet.

“My phone is ringing off the hook, man. Women in the cars with their kids, don’t have nowhere to go,” he said. “So, this is about recovery. This is about people reclaiming their lives back, man.”

Thomas said this doesn’t undo the tragic loss of Samantha Thomas, but it honors her by helping others get the help they need. He also said there’s a growing need for the help he’s offering.

(WATCH BELOW: Gastonia women’s shelter built in honor of recovered addict killed in car crash)

Gastonia women's shelter built in honor of recovered addict killed in car crash

©2024 Cox Media Group