Man sentenced to life for 2020 University City murder

CHARLOTTE — Joshua McClain was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after a Mecklenburg County jury found him guilty of first-degree murder. The conviction stems from the March 2020 shooting death of 43-year-old LaMar McNeil in University City, the district attorney stated.

The trial, which began on April 27 and concluded with Wednesday’s verdict, took place in courtroom 5370. Superior Court Judge Carla N. Archie presided over the proceedings. McClain, 32, was found guilty as charged and received a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.

The shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. on March 10, 2020, at an apartment complex off Wit Way, the DA said.

McNeil and an acquaintance arrived at the location for a prearranged drug transaction with McClain. McClain entered the back seat of their vehicle.

Moments later, McClain’s co-defendant, Darian Huffman, opened the driver’s side door and attempted to steal a backpack from McNeil.

After a brief struggle, Huffman fired one shot, striking McNeil in the chest and then fled on foot.

McClain took the backpack and also ran off.

McNeil was able to reach a nearby apartment, where residents called 911. He was transported to a hospital but later died from his injuries.

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department conducted an investigation, executing search warrants at McClain’s residence.

During the search, the backpack was discovered in a wooded area just outside McClain’s home. A Kel-Tec 9mm handgun was found in McClain’s car.

DNA analysis of the firearm revealed the presence of DNA belonging to both McClain and Huffman.

Ballistics testing confirmed the gun matched a bullet recovered from McNeil.

Huffman was previously convicted of charges related to these crimes.

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