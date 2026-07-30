I-277 inner loop to close overnight for bridge repairs

CHARLOTTE — Part of Interstate 277 will close overnight so North Carolina Department of Transportation crews can repair the Caldwell Street Bridge, which was damaged in a crash.

The inner loop of the Brookshire Freeway will detour at Exit 3A to 11th Street before reconnecting with I-277.

>>LINK: Stay updated on live traffic conditions

The closures will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Monday.

Beginning Aug. 6, crews will again close the Brookshire Freeway inner loop and Caldwell Street overnight to replace a section of the bridge’s mid-span beam. That work is expected to continue through Aug. 10.

Ramps from Interstate 77 to the inner loop of the Brookshire Freeway will also be closed during the work and rerouted to the John Belk Freeway.

©2026 Cox Media Group