FBI joins search for missing Catawba County woman

HICKORY, N.C. — The FBI has joined the urgent search for a missing Catawba County woman.

Robin Doyle was last seen at her Hickory home on Monday, and investigators say that her disappearance is suspicious.

Deputies have searched around her home twice.

Her father says he found Doyle’s back door open on Wednesday morning. He says her phone was still inside.

“I’m worried. I’m worried. Something is wrong,” her dad said on Wednesday. “She wouldn’t have left the door open, and she wouldn’t have left her phone here.”

If you know anything that could help bring Doyle home, call the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

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