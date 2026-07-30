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FBI joins search for missing Catawba County woman

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Foul play not ruled out as search intensifies for Robin M. Doyle, who is missing in Catawba County
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

HICKORY, N.C. — The FBI has joined the urgent search for a missing Catawba County woman.

ALSO READ: Search intensifies for missing Catawba County woman

Robin Doyle was last seen at her Hickory home on Monday, and investigators say that her disappearance is suspicious.

Deputies have searched around her home twice.

Her father says he found Doyle’s back door open on Wednesday morning. He says her phone was still inside.

“I’m worried. I’m worried. Something is wrong,” her dad said on Wednesday. “She wouldn’t have left the door open, and she wouldn’t have left her phone here.”

If you know anything that could help bring Doyle home, call the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

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