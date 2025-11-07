I-77 shut down in south Charlotte due to crash

CHARLOTTE — Interstate 77 is closed in both directions in south Charlotte Friday morning, causing major delays.

UPDATE: All lanes of I-77 are CLOSED at Woodlawn/Billy Graham Pkwy due to crash involving utility pole and lines in the middle of the interstate #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/yfQ482zFQy — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) November 7, 2025

The crash happened at Woodlawn Road and Billy Graham. A utility pole and lines were involved and are blocking traffic on the interstate.

Major delays are expected to form.

