Local

I-77 shut down in south Charlotte due to crash

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
I-77 Crash Closures
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Interstate 77 is closed in both directions in south Charlotte Friday morning, causing major delays.

The crash happened at Woodlawn Road and Billy Graham. A utility pole and lines were involved and are blocking traffic on the interstate.

Major delays are expected to form.

Click here for live traffic maps and alternate routes >>>

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Man sentenced after deadly Huntersville crash that killed woman

Man sentenced after deadly Huntersville crash that killed woman

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read