Teens crash stolen car after chase in Iredell County, deputies say

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A chase in Iredell County came to an end when two teenagers crashed a car in the parking lot of a gas station in Statesville.

Deputies told Channel 9 they attempted to stop the vehicle because it was reported stolen overnight.

They said the juveniles slammed into a concrete barrier near a gas pump at the Good Deal Food Mart on Newton Drive.

Neither teenager was hurt during the crash, and both were taken into custody, according to deputies.

