‘I can’t keep my cool’: Multiple people complain about Concord hot tub store

CONCORD, N.C. — Nine people complained to Action 9 about Backyard Leisure in Concord. They say they ordered hot tubs and got them much later than expected or not at all.

Rebecca Reynolds says she and her husband went to Backyard Leisure and signed papers for one in September. “They said it would be around Christmas we could expect it,” she said.

Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke went to her house in March and it still wasn’t there.

The business emailed him at the time, “[W]e are running a bit behind on our spa deliveries right now. We expect to have their spa delivered by the middle of April...”

But, at last check on Friday afternoon, Reynolds says they still didn’t have it.

“I feel stupid because I didn’t do more research before I bought it from them,” she said. “I can’t keep my cool it’s been so long.”

Reynolds says they didn’t put money down, they lined up a loan instead. She told Action 9 on Friday that they were still trying to get out of that.

“We just want to wash our hands of it really,” she said.

Others shared similar stories with Action 9. In most cases, they say:

- They bought a hot tub last summer or fall.

- The hot tub costs $10,000-$20,000.

- They paid in full or financed.

- The store promised delivery in about four months tops.

- They got the runaround and had to wait as many as 10 months for their hot tubs, if they got them at all.

Reynolds says she filed a complaint with the North Carolina Attorney General. The A.G.’s office told Stoogenke that 34 other customers did as well.

Stoogenke reached out to the company multiple ways again this week. No one responded about Rebecca Reynolds’ case or the others in time for this report.

Advice for buying any big ticket item like this:

- Try not to pay too much upfront.

- Use a credit card if you can. You usually have more recourse that way. In fact, one person told Stoogenke he disputed this with his card and did win.

