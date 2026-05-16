Newton 52-year-old arrested for alleged child sex crimes

NEWTON, N.C. — The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that deputies arrested a 52-year-old for several alleged child sex crimes.

Deputies served an arrest warrant at a home in Newton after an investigation into allegations of a sex offense involving a child.

The alleged crimes were reported to have happened inside the home, officials said.

After the investigation, deputies arrested 52-year-old Coy L. Scott in Newton.

Scott faces charges of statutory sex offense with a child and first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

“Crimes against children will not be tolerated in Catawba County,” Sheriff Don Brown said. “Those who prey on minors will be pursued and held accountable.”

Officials said that the investigation remains ongoing.

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