‘I just wanted it done right’: Homeowner, window company disagree over quality of work

CHARLOTTE — A homeowner wanted to save on power bills, so she sprung for new windows, but didn’t like the work the company did, Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke reported.

Lisa Vanderpool says she paid Window Nation around $9,500. But she says some windows aren’t straight. There’s a gap between the trim and the house and other problems.

“I don’t know if it’s because my house isn’t one of those big fancy houses or whatever that they felt, like, ‘We can give her low-end and we ain’t got to worry about it,’” she said.

Window Nation told Stoogenke:

“At Window Nation, we value our customers and take their concerns seriously. We appreciate Ms. Vanderpool sharing her experience, as well as the opportunity to respond.

“While we respectfully disagree with certain assertions made, we want to clarify our process and actions taken to address Ms. Vanderpool’s concerns.

“Once a contract is signed, our process includes a visit from a measure technician who takes precise measurements of each window to ensure proper fit and installation. Ms. Vanderpool’s home is a manufactured home that includes two bathrooms, each with a window measuring only 13.5” in width. Our primary manufacturer does not produce windows at this specific width. This limitation was discussed with Ms. Vanderpool during the sales process, and she agreed to modify the window size. This agreement was also documented in writing.

“Regarding window placement, the positioning Ms. Vanderpool described—placing the window against the sill—is not incorrect. However, at her request, we elevated the windows to achieve equal spacing at the top and bottom. We accommodated this design preference as part of our commitment to customer satisfaction.

“We acknowledge a miscommunication regarding our initial follow-up visit, and we apologize for any inconvenience caused. Nonetheless, we did return to the home on two additional occasions—once to install a remake and again for a follow-up inspection. We also made a further attempt to schedule another visit, which Ms. Vanderpool declined.

“With respect to the shutters, we would like to clarify that they are not slatted and therefore do not have a designated top or bottom. This design detail has no impact on their proper installation or appearance.

“Window Nation provides a lifetime warranty on parts and a five-year labor warranty, which was included with Ms. Vanderpool’s purchase. All work has been completed in accordance with our warranty and installation standards.

“As a gesture of goodwill, and despite the fact that the situation falls within the scope of our warranty, Window Nation offered Ms. Vanderpool $1,000 in compensation for the delays experienced during her installation. We have remained in contact with her throughout the process and have made every effort to address her concerns promptly and professionally.

“We remain committed to delivering quality products and customer service and are proud to stand behind our work.”

Vanderpool acknowledges the business came back out multiple times, but she’s still not pleased.

“I just wanted it done right. That’s all,” she said. “I know what’s right and what’s not.”

If you’re in the market for new windows:

Check out multiple companies. Shop around, especially if they say they’d have to make adjustments to make the windows fit ‘your’ home. The manufacturer and your installer may each offer their own warranty. So, know what protection you have. Try not to pay the full amount up front unless you must. If you’re doing all this to be more energy efficient -- like Vanderpool did -- Action 9 likes what Consumer Reports says: See if the windows have an Energy Star Label. But that’s just the start. See if they also have a NFRC Label. If so, check out the numbers on it. The lower, the better. Consumer Reports also says, “If your house was built before 1978, look for an installer who knows how to deal with lead paint on the sills and moldings.”

