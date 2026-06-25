Ice cream, burger spots open soon in Davidson

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Homegrown brands Seemingly Overzealous and Harriet’s Hamburgers are set to expand their footprints to Davidson in July.

Seemingly Overzealous will begin dishing up its sweet treats, which are dairy, egg and gluten free, on July 1. Harriet’s Hamburgers, known for its all-natural smashed burgers, will open July 3.

Both are part of Sadler Square at 207 Griffith St., adjacent to Davidson College.

“We have had our eye on Davidson for quite some time so this truly is a dream come true,” says Jessica Berresse, co-owner of Seemingly Overzealous.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

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