ICE picks up alleged gang member from Mecklenburg County after deadly shooting

MINT HILL, N.C. — Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have picked up a man in Mecklenburg County linked to a deadly shooting that happened in Mint Hill.

We told you about Luis Marcano-Marcano earlier this week. Court documents say he is a known Tren de Aragua gang member with outstanding warrants in Venezula.

Marcano-Marcano was accused of shooting at his wife’s feet, and when his wife grabbed the gun and attempted to put it in her pocket, the affidavit says she accidentally shot and killed her 7-month-old unborn baby.

Marcano-Marcano was booked into the Mecklenburg County jail after the shooting. He posted bond late Wednesday night but was subject to an ICE detainer before he could be released.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office says he was picked up by ICE Thursday morning.

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