Man held under $1 million bond after firing gun in city limits

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A Mint Hill man is in jail Sunday night on a $1 million bond for firing a gun in city limits.

Court records reveal tragic details of what happened.

They say Luis Marcano-Marcano was firing a gun while impaired by alcohol and drugs.

According to court documents, as his wife took the gun from him, she accidentally shot herself and killed her seven-month-old unborn baby.

Right now, Marcano is charged with a misdemeanor, but a judge handed him a $1 million bond.

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