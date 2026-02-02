Icy roads lead to SUV rescue in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Crews in Union County rescued two people from an SUV that lost control and slid down a hill Sunday evening.

The Waxhaw Fire Department posted pictures of the crash on Waxhaw Highway to their Facebook page.

Waxhaw car entrapment

Several agencies worked to free the people trapped inside.

One of them was taken to the hospital.

The department says this is a good reminder to stay off the roads during the icy conditions.

