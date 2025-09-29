Illegal hydrant water theft in Hickory leads to charges and warnings

HICKORY, N.C. — Hickory police charged three people with stealing water from local fire hydrants in September, highlighting the dangers and legal consequences of unauthorized hydrant use.

The City of Hickory issued a reminder on Monday that taking water from fire hydrants without permission is illegal and poses significant health and safety risks. Unauthorized hydrant use can lead to contamination of the water supply, damage to infrastructure, and reduced fire protection capabilities.

Improperly accessing water from fire hydrants can cause backflow, which may introduce harmful chemicals or bacteria into the community’s drinking water.

This poses a serious health risk to residents.

Fire hydrants are part of a complex, pressurized system, and unauthorized use can result in a “water hammer” effect. This sudden pressure change can damage pipes and lead to costly repairs, as well as cause discolored water.

Hydrants may not function correctly during emergencies, potentially hindering firefighting efforts when they are damaged or improperly used.

The financial burden of repairing damaged infrastructure and compensating for stolen water often falls on paying customers, leading to higher water rates.

Stealing water is a criminal offense, with penalties including fines up to $5,000.

A first offense is classified as a Class 1 misdemeanor, while subsequent violations are considered a Class H felony.

Businesses requiring bulk water, such as construction or landscaping companies, can legally obtain it by applying for a permit through the City of Hickory’s Public Utilities Department.

Residents are encouraged to report any suspected illegal hydrant use to the Hickory Police Department, providing details such as the date, time, location, and any identifying information about the individuals or vehicles involved.

The charges against the three individuals serve as a reminder of the importance of adhering to legal and safe practices when accessing public water resources. The City of Hickory continues to emphasize the need for proper permits and reporting of unauthorized hydrant use to protect the community’s water supply and infrastructure.

VIDEO: Hickory-native, comedian arrested on multiple sex crime charges

Hickory-native, comedian arrested on multiple sex crime charges

©2025 Cox Media Group