Century-old tree damages Hickory home, no injuries reported

HICKORY, N.C. — A 100-year-old tree heavily damaged a home in Hickory early Wednesday morning.
Firefighters put up caution tape around the home on 23rd Street Drive Southeast after the pine oak fell around 7 a.m.
ALSO READ: A 100-year-old tree heavily damaged a home in Hickory early Wednesday morning. Firefighters put up caution tape around the home on 23rd Street Drive Southeast after the pine oak fell around 7 a.m. Part of the massive tree did go through the roof of the home, but no one was hurt. Firefighters said the area has received a lot of rain during the last week but there wasn’t much wind overnight.
Part of the massive tree did go through the roof of the home, but no one was hurt.
Firefighters said the area has received a lot of rain during the last week but there wasn’t much wind overnight.
VIDEO: Homeowner disappointed by utility, tree removal services after storm damage
©2025 Cox Media Group