Century-old tree damages Hickory home, no injuries reported

HICKORY, N.C. — A 100-year-old tree heavily damaged a home in Hickory early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters put up caution tape around the home on 23rd Street Drive Southeast after the pine oak fell around 7 a.m.

Part of the massive tree did go through the roof of the home, but no one was hurt.

Firefighters said the area has received a lot of rain during the last week but there wasn’t much wind overnight.

