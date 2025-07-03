Independence Day celebrations kick off early in Charlotte area with fireworks and music

FORT MILL, S.C. — Communities in and around Charlotte are kicking off Independence Day celebrations early with fireworks and festivities planned for tonight.

>>Click here for a list of celebrations near you.

Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte will host a baseball game followed by the SkyShow fireworks display, while the Matthews Sportsplex will feature its own fireworks show, complete with live music and food vendors.

At 5 p.m., Channel 9’s Tina Terry reports from the festivities in Fort Mill, where large crowds are anticipated.

In Fort Mill, thousands are expected to gather at the Fort Mill Amphitheater and Walter Elisha Park for early Fourth of July celebrations. Vendors are busy setting up for what could be a record-setting event, although it remains uncertain whether attendance will indeed break records.

As the community gears up for these events, the early celebrations promise a festive atmosphere with fireworks, music, and food, bringing people together to enjoy the holiday spirit.

VIDEO: First responders urge caution on the lake this Fourth of July weekend

