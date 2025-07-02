Where to see fireworks and other Independence Day celebrations

CHARLOTTE — This Fourth of July is set to be an explosion of fun as towns across the region prepare to host patriotic celebrations this week.

Here are the events going on in and around Charlotte this weekend.

SkyShow 2025

The Charlotte Knights will play the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. The game is followed by one of the city’s largest fireworks displays.

Where: Truist Field, 324 S Mint Street, Charlotte, NC

When: July 3

Time: Game starts at 6:05 p.m. Fireworks start after the game

Town of Matthews Independence Day Celebration

The town will host a festival with live music, food vendors and a festive fireworks show.

Where: Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at Matthews, 2425 Sports Pkwy, Matthews, NC

When: July 3

Time: Celebration begins at 5 p.m. Fireworks show will start at 9:30 p.m.

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 4th of July Celebration

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers will play the Hickory Crawdads. The game is followed by a patriotic fireworks display.

Where: Atrium Health Ballpark, 1 Cannon Baller Way, Kannapolis, NC

When: July 3

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Cherryville’s Independence Day Celebration

Enjoy food, fun and fireworks in downtown Cherryville.

Where: Main Street, Cherryville, NC

When: July 3

Time: 6 p.m.

Stanley’s Fourth of July Celebration

The town will host its annual celebration with food trucks, inflatables, and games for all ages to enjoy before the fireworks show.

Where: Harper Park, 301 Blacksnake Road, Stanley, NC

When: July 3

Time: 6 p.m.

Troutman Independence Day Festival

Enjoy live music, a parade, food trucks and fireworks.

Where: Iredell County Fairgrounds, 630 N Main Street, Troutman, NC

When: July 3

Time: 6:30 p.m.

4th of July Celebration at Lowe’s YMCA

This event will have over 800 American flags displayed, live music, food trucks, and fireworks on the Lowe’s YMCA front fields.

Where: Lowe’s YMCA, 170 Joe V. Knox Avenue, Mooresville, NC

When: July 3

Time: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Fort Mill Independence Day Celebration

This year the town will have live music, fireworks and a Most Patriotic Contest.

Where: Fort Mill Amphitheater, 345 N White Street, Fort Mill, SC

When: July 3

Time: 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Fireworks at Shelby City Park

Enjoy a full day of fun with various activities and a fireworks show in Shelby.

Where: Shelby City Park, 850 W Sumter St, Shelby, NC

When: July 3

Time: 1 p.m to 9:30 p.m.

Whitewater Center Fourth of July Celebration

The festivities span over two days with live music, a Saturday trail race, multiple yoga practices, and more outdoor activities to enjoy.

Where: U.S. National Whitewater Center, 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy, Charlotte, NC

When: July 3 and 4

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday

Harrisburg July 4th Celebration

A parade and a two-day festival, including live music, food, rides and fireworks.

Where: Harrisburg Park, 191 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg, NC

When: July 3 and 4

Time: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday

Carowinds Star-Spangled Nights

Full day of rides and entertainment, ending with a patriotic fireworks show.

Where: Carowinds, 14523 Carowinds Blvd, Charlotte, NC

When: July 4 and 5

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Charlotte Museum of History’s Independence Day Celebration

Experience a celebration of unity and history as new American citizens take their oath of citizenship.

Where: Charlotte Museum of History, 3500 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte, NC

When: July 4

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Town of Davidson’s Independence Day Celebration

Davidson celebrates with a patriotic stroll, which ends with a concert at the Village Green.

Where: Town Hall to Village Green, Davidson, NC

When: July 4

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Birkdale Village’s 4th of July Celebration

Enjoy the annual bike parade and wet down by the Huntersville Fire Department followed by a block party.

Where: Birkdale Village, 8712 Lindholm Street, Huntersville, NC

When: July 4

Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

City of Gastonia Fourth of July Celebration

A downtown festival followed by a fireworks show.

Where: Downtown Gastonia

When: July 4

Time: 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Kings Mountain Revolutionary Fourth

Celebrate the town’s involvement in the Revolutionary War with music, activities, food vendors, and a reenactment of the Battle of Kings Mountain by the cast of Liberty Mountain followed by fireworks.

Where: Deal Park Walking Track, 211 N Cleveland Avenue, Kings Mountain, NC

When: July 4

Time: 6 p.m.

Red, White & Belmont

Live music and a fireworks show in downtown Belmont.

Where: Stowe Park, 24 S Main Street, Belmont, NC

When: July 4

Time: 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Indian Trail July 4th Parade

The town will host a patriotic parade in Downtown Indian Trail. Organizers say to come early to grab a good spot.

Where: Indian Trail Road

When: July 4

Time: 10 a.m.

Monroe’s Fourth of July Celebration

Monroe celebrates with a festival downtown.

Where: Belk Tonawanda Park, Downtown Monroe

When: July 4

Time: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Lincolnton’s 4th of July Celebration

Lincolnton will hold a fire department spray zone, parade and fireworks celebration.

Where: Downtown Lincolnton

When: July 4

Time: Spray Zone starts at 6:30 p.m. and parade and fireworks at 8:30 p.m.

Lake Wylie Fireworks

See lake views and a spectacular fireworks show at Lake Wylie.

Where: Buster Boyd Bridge, S.C. Hwy 49, Lake Wylie

When: July 4

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Rock Hill’s Red, White & BOOM!

The town’s celebration features live music, food, drinks, fireworks, & plenty of fun for the whole family.

Where: Main Street and Hampton Street , Rock Hill , SC

When: July 4

Time: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

York’s 4th of July Celebration

The event will include live performances, food trucks and a fireworks show.

Where: York Middle School, 1010 Devinney Road, York, SC

When: July 4

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tega Cay’s ‘U.S. of Cay’ 4th of July Celebration

This two-day event will feature boat and land parades, water ski show, fish fry, concert, fireworks and more.

Where: Various locations — use the link above for more details.

When: July 4 and 5

Time: Festivities start at 9 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday

