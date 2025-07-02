Where to see fireworks and other Independence Day celebrations

CHARLOTTE — This Fourth of July is set to be an explosion of fun as towns across the region prepare to host patriotic celebrations this week.
Here are the events going on in and around Charlotte this weekend.
The Charlotte Knights will play the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. The game is followed by one of the city’s largest fireworks displays.
Where: Truist Field, 324 S Mint Street, Charlotte, NC
When: July 3
Time: Game starts at 6:05 p.m. Fireworks start after the game
Town of Matthews Independence Day Celebration
The town will host a festival with live music, food vendors and a festive fireworks show.
Where: Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at Matthews, 2425 Sports Pkwy, Matthews, NC
When: July 3
Time: Celebration begins at 5 p.m. Fireworks show will start at 9:30 p.m.
Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 4th of July Celebration
The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers will play the Hickory Crawdads. The game is followed by a patriotic fireworks display.
Where: Atrium Health Ballpark, 1 Cannon Baller Way, Kannapolis, NC
When: July 3
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Cherryville’s Independence Day Celebration
Enjoy food, fun and fireworks in downtown Cherryville.
Where: Main Street, Cherryville, NC
When: July 3
Time: 6 p.m.
Stanley’s Fourth of July Celebration
The town will host its annual celebration with food trucks, inflatables, and games for all ages to enjoy before the fireworks show.
Where: Harper Park, 301 Blacksnake Road, Stanley, NC
When: July 3
Time: 6 p.m.
Troutman Independence Day Festival
Enjoy live music, a parade, food trucks and fireworks.
Where: Iredell County Fairgrounds, 630 N Main Street, Troutman, NC
When: July 3
Time: 6:30 p.m.
4th of July Celebration at Lowe’s YMCA
This event will have over 800 American flags displayed, live music, food trucks, and fireworks on the Lowe’s YMCA front fields.
Where: Lowe’s YMCA, 170 Joe V. Knox Avenue, Mooresville, NC
When: July 3
Time: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Fort Mill Independence Day Celebration
This year the town will have live music, fireworks and a Most Patriotic Contest.
Where: Fort Mill Amphitheater, 345 N White Street, Fort Mill, SC
When: July 3
Time: 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Enjoy a full day of fun with various activities and a fireworks show in Shelby.
Where: Shelby City Park, 850 W Sumter St, Shelby, NC
When: July 3
Time: 1 p.m to 9:30 p.m.
Whitewater Center Fourth of July Celebration
The festivities span over two days with live music, a Saturday trail race, multiple yoga practices, and more outdoor activities to enjoy.
Where: U.S. National Whitewater Center, 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy, Charlotte, NC
When: July 3 and 4
Time: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday
Harrisburg July 4th Celebration
A parade and a two-day festival, including live music, food, rides and fireworks.
Where: Harrisburg Park, 191 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg, NC
When: July 3 and 4
Time: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday
Carowinds Star-Spangled Nights
Full day of rides and entertainment, ending with a patriotic fireworks show.
Where: Carowinds, 14523 Carowinds Blvd, Charlotte, NC
When: July 4 and 5
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Charlotte Museum of History’s Independence Day Celebration
Experience a celebration of unity and history as new American citizens take their oath of citizenship.
Where: Charlotte Museum of History, 3500 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte, NC
When: July 4
Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Town of Davidson’s Independence Day Celebration
Davidson celebrates with a patriotic stroll, which ends with a concert at the Village Green.
Where: Town Hall to Village Green, Davidson, NC
When: July 4
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Birkdale Village’s 4th of July Celebration
Enjoy the annual bike parade and wet down by the Huntersville Fire Department followed by a block party.
Where: Birkdale Village, 8712 Lindholm Street, Huntersville, NC
When: July 4
Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
City of Gastonia Fourth of July Celebration
A downtown festival followed by a fireworks show.
Where: Downtown Gastonia
When: July 4
Time: 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Kings Mountain Revolutionary Fourth
Celebrate the town’s involvement in the Revolutionary War with music, activities, food vendors, and a reenactment of the Battle of Kings Mountain by the cast of Liberty Mountain followed by fireworks.
Where: Deal Park Walking Track, 211 N Cleveland Avenue, Kings Mountain, NC
When: July 4
Time: 6 p.m.
Live music and a fireworks show in downtown Belmont.
Where: Stowe Park, 24 S Main Street, Belmont, NC
When: July 4
Time: 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
The town will host a patriotic parade in Downtown Indian Trail. Organizers say to come early to grab a good spot.
Where: Indian Trail Road
When: July 4
Time: 10 a.m.
Monroe’s Fourth of July Celebration
Monroe celebrates with a festival downtown.
Where: Belk Tonawanda Park, Downtown Monroe
When: July 4
Time: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Lincolnton’s 4th of July Celebration
Lincolnton will hold a fire department spray zone, parade and fireworks celebration.
Where: Downtown Lincolnton
When: July 4
Time: Spray Zone starts at 6:30 p.m. and parade and fireworks at 8:30 p.m.
See lake views and a spectacular fireworks show at Lake Wylie.
Where: Buster Boyd Bridge, S.C. Hwy 49, Lake Wylie
When: July 4
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Rock Hill’s Red, White & BOOM!
The town’s celebration features live music, food, drinks, fireworks, & plenty of fun for the whole family.
Where: Main Street and Hampton Street , Rock Hill , SC
When: July 4
Time: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
York’s 4th of July Celebration
The event will include live performances, food trucks and a fireworks show.
Where: York Middle School, 1010 Devinney Road, York, SC
When: July 4
Time: 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Tega Cay’s ‘U.S. of Cay’ 4th of July Celebration
This two-day event will feature boat and land parades, water ski show, fish fry, concert, fireworks and more.
Where: Various locations — use the link above for more details.
When: July 4 and 5
Time: Festivities start at 9 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday
