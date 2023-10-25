Indian restaurant to take over shuttered Red Rocks’ space

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — Aroma Indian Grill & Bar has snapped up this recently shuttered restaurant space in Indian Land.

Owner Siva Kondamadugula expects to open the restaurant in the RedStone Shopping Center in mid-November. It will take the place of Red Rocks, which recently closed after a five-year run.

This marks the second restaurant for Kondamadugula. He opened Biryani Pot near Concord Mills mall five years ago.

“A lot of people come from south Charlotte and keep asking, ‘Why don’t you open where we can come more frequently?’” he says.

He says to expect authentic Indian food.

Read more here.

(WATCH BELOW: Fort Mill man and creator of world’s hottest pepper tried his new invention)

‘Groaning in pain’: Fort Mill man and creator of world’s hottest pepper tried his new invention

©2023 Cox Media Group