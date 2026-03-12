Industrial scale land clearing underway for $1B Lake Wylie data center

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A $1 billion data center campus is currently under construction near Lake Wylie. The project, developed by QTS, is transforming once-wooded land into a massive infrastructure hub, our partners at The Charlotte Observer reported.

The campus is located off Campbell Road and Hands Mill Highway. The development includes nine buildings that are being erected on the cleared property.

Project plans from QTS indicate the campus could include approximately 200 on-site jobs. These positions are expected to offer a median salary of about $80,000.

The construction has significantly altered the local landscape near Lake Wylie. What was previously a dense wooded area has been turned into a striking stretch of cleared ground to make way for the data facility infrastructure.

