Senate bill aims to regulate data centers’ energy demands in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina lawmakers want to regulate how data centers develop.

A Senate bill would create rules for where they could be built and their energy demands.

Companies would have to meet energy and water efficiency standards.

Neighbors want the state to protect natural resources.

Duke Energy says it will focus on keeping added costs away from other customers.

Last month, Channel 9 reported that a task force is investigating if data centers are causing energy bills to go up.

The Environmental Defense Fund says it wants North Carolina to consider charging large customers special fees or higher rates, so regular rate payers don’t have to pay for increased costs.

VIDEO: ‘Slim pickings’: Can data center jobs reverse Richmond County’s population trend?

‘Slim pickings’: Can data center jobs reverse Richmond County’s population trend?

©2026 Cox Media Group