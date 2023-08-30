Inflatable playground coming to Concord Mills for limited time

CONCORD, N.C. — FunBox, a 25,000-square-foot inflatable playground, will make its North Carolina debut at Concord Mills this weekend.

The outer parking lot of the AMC, at 8111 Concord Mills Boulevard, will be filled with 10 play zones, including the Tumble Temple, Marshmallow Mountain, Gumball’s Gallop, and an obstacle course.

FunBox will be open for 11 weeks beginning Sept. 1. Hours are from 3 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The playground is open to all ages.

Tickets cost $22 for a 90-minute session. Ages 2 and younger and 65 and older are admitted free.

For opening weekend, Sept. 1-4, 90-minute jumps cost only $9 with part of the proceeds benefiting Catherine’s House, a transitional housing program for women and children experiencing homelessness.

For more information or to buy tickets, go to funbox.com/charlotte.

