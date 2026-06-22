Inmate dies days after being booked into York County jail

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A 40-year-old inmate at the York County Detention Center died Sunday, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said a man inside the jail died after experiencing a medical emergency.

The State Law Enforcement Division has been requested to investigate the death.

Detention Center staff found the inmate unconscious and not breathing shortly before 6:30 a.m. The sheriff’s office says detention officers called for help and began life-saving measures. He was then taken to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office said the man was booked into custody on June 18 for a revoked violation of probation.

The inmate’s identity will be released once the investigation is complete and the York County Coroner’s Office has notified the next of kin.

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