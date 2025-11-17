Coroner identifies 41-year-old inmate who died after medical emergency

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A 41-year-old York County Detention Center inmate died Saturday after experiencing a medical emergency, the sheriff’s office announced Monday.

Inmates told jail staff members shortly after 4:50 p.m. that one of them collapsed in the shower.

Demonta L. Thrower, of Lancaster, was taken to Piedmont Medical Center and was pronounced deceased at 6:16 p.m., the coroner said about the death investigation.

He had been in jail since Jan. 30 for trafficking fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute cocaine third-degree, possession of weapon during violent crime, and possession of marijuana first-degree.

SLED is investigating.

