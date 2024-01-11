Interim Stanley Fire chief elevated to permanent role

STANLEY, N.C. — The Stanley Fire Department has a new permanent leader amid a department shakeup, which had dozens of firefighters walk off the job.

Gary Hilton has become the departments new chief. Prior to Thursday’s announcement, Hilton was named interim chief in November.

Firefighters are responding to calls faster with more people now compared to the months before Hilton took the job, according to the city manager. He came in at a low point for the department.

Interim Chief Becomes New Chief

The Town of Stanley elevated interim chief Gary Hilton. Hilton was presented as interim in November hours before several fire fighters resigned and returned their gear, frustrated with the department restructuring process. pic.twitter.com/6NPUyGLiP1 — Ken (@kenlemonWSOC9) January 11, 2024

In November, the city council surprisingly announced that the volunteer chief and assistant had to turn in their gear and all firefighters had to reapply for their jobs.

Instead, several of them turned in their gear and quit along with the outgoing chief and assistant chief.

Hilton came in under that harsh transition but said he now has about 12 part-time firefighters and about 16 volunteers.

He said all but five are certified.

The news of former firefighters quitting helped in recruiting, he said.

VIDEO: State Fire Marshal investigating staff shortage at Stanley Fire Department after department shake-up

State Fire Marshal investigating staff shortage at Stanley Fire Department after department shake-up

©2024 Cox Media Group